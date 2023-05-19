Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 576 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of MRVL opened at $44.74 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

