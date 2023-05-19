Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

