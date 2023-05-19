Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 17,351 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $102.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

