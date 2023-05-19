Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 26,508 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after buying an additional 623,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $35.65 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

