Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 120 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 267.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 68,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.42. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LECO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.