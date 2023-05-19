Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 38,920 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 354.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,720 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,369 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 285.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 201,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 991,860 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.