Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 576 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $61.50.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.