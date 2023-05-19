Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 318.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.