Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3,777.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

