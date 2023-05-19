Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in BILL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after buying an additional 32,895 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,309,000 after buying an additional 167,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Finally, Pelion Inc. bought a new stake in BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,455,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

