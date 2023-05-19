Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 254.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,097 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1.1% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $92,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,768,760 shares of company stock worth $328,301,341. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core & Main Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

CNM opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

