Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 254.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,097 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after acquiring an additional 770,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Core & Main Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,121.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,121.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $92,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,768,760 shares of company stock valued at $328,301,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core & Main (CNM)
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.