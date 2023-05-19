Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $431,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

