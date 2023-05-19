Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $510,000 Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 52,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 124,558 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 148,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

