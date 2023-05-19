Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $572,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,041 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $3,695,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

