Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 207.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in APA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.71 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

