Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $814,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.40 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

