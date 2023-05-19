Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $873,000 Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2,523.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mattel by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,556,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,428,000 after purchasing an additional 913,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mattel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,658,000 after purchasing an additional 783,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 676,059 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,751,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,636,000 after purchasing an additional 489,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

