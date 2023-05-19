Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,710 shares of company stock valued at $83,459,468 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR Trading Up 0.9 %

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,883.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,645.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5,095.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $116.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.