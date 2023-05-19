Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $1.07 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Horizon by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after acquiring an additional 497,777 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 7.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,890,000 after acquiring an additional 429,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at First Horizon
In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $298,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
First Horizon Stock Performance
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
