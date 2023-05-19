Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $814,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $210.14 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.80.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

