Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $937,000 in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 101,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Braskem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAK. Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Braskem Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BAK opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. Braskem S.A. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.64.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

