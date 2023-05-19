Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $77,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

