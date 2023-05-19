Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 244 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.
Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:CDAY opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
