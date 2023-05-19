Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 271 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.
Five9 stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
