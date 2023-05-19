Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 673 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $141.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

