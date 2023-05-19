Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

