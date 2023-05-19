Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,807 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

Woodward Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company's stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.86. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $116.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

