Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 79,808 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

Shares of ELAN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

