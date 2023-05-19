Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.