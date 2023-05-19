Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.