Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 398,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $45.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

