Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 11,673 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

