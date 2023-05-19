Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 22,041 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,041 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Schneider National by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $3,695,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.30 on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Schneider National Profile



Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.



