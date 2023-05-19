Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 572 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unity Software by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $11,534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 57,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.
U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.
Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
