Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 9,974 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

