Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $897,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,353 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after buying an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 329.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,659,000 after buying an additional 448,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after buying an additional 428,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,360 shares of company stock worth $12,045,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

