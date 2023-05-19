Piper Sandler Cuts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $16.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.
CNX Resources Price Performance
CNX Resources stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.
