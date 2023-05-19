Piper Sandler Cuts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $16.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.

CNX Resources stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

