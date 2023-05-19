Piper Sandler Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $50.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Vital Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $120.86.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Energy (VTLE)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.