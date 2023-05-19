Piper Sandler Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $50.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. Vital Energy’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.