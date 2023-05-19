Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Up 4.0 %

Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Platinum Group Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

