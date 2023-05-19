Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Primo Water Stock Down 0.5 %
PRMW opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $16.47.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.