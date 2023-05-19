ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.12. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 12,729,875 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735,327 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $11,295,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 402.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 586,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 470,010 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 404.0% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 503,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 403,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $7,460,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.