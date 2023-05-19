Prudential PLC Acquires 2,239 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $97.69 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

