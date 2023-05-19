Prudential PLC Has $530,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

