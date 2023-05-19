Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 329.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 448,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,086. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

