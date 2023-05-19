Prudential PLC Invests $481,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 5,080.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 647,636 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,603,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,866,000 after purchasing an additional 473,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 156.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after buying an additional 463,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Livent Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Livent stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.