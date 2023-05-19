Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $7,108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 96.9% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $103.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

