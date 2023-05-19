Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,021,934 shares of company stock valued at $61,437,445. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

