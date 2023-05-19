Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.