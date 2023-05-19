Prudential PLC Purchases 28,475 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 175.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

